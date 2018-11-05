Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several research firms recently commented on JE. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,252,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 190,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 28,506 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Just Energy Group had a return on equity of 1,815.36% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $679.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.