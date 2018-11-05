Just Eat’s (JE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 940 ($12.28).

Several other brokerages have also commented on JE. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 853.75 ($11.16).

Shares of JE opened at GBX 652.80 ($8.53) on Thursday. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

