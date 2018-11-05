Just Eat (JSTLF) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

JSTLF has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Just Eat has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

