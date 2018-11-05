JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.15 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 63.94% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $4,726,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 28,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $1,327,391.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

