JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $448,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,625,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 140,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.95 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.