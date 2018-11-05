JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ball (BLL) Price Target to $53.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ball and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ball and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ball by 9.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 38.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 125.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.