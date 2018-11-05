John Putters Sells 524,000 Shares of Visionstate Corp (VIS) Stock

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) Director John Putters sold 524,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$15,720.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, John Putters sold 230,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$6,900.00.

Shares of Visionstate stock opened at C$0.04 on Monday. Visionstate Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.13.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a 10 or 15 inch digital device mounted in high traffic areas that monitors and collects data on cleaning and maintenance services in the building services sector.

