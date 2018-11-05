John M. Eggemeyer III Acquires 10,000 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director John M. Eggemeyer III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $200,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $217,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

