Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (MRWSY)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

