Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of DowDuPont in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $57.73 on Monday. DowDuPont has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in DowDuPont by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 8.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.