Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY18 guidance at $12.75-13.25 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $163.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.08, for a total value of $110,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $2,931,459.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,350.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,378 shares of company stock worth $5,751,888 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.