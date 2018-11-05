Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers PerkinElmer (PKI) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.84.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. 7,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 12,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,827. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 177,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,059,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.