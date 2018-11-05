James Investment Research Inc. Has $714,000 Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,620 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 43.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Edison International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,075,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,114,000 after purchasing an additional 145,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,702,000 after purchasing an additional 539,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Edison International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,151,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,336,000 after purchasing an additional 210,647 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.01. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Argus increased their price objective on Edison International to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

