James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,430,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRAK opened at $31.59 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

