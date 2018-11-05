James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 285,394 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Thor Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,330,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 747,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 23.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,823,000 after acquiring an additional 236,775 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 691,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,300,000 after acquiring an additional 108,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

