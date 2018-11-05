JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.55 Million

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) to post sales of $124.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.60 million. JAKKS Pacific reported sales of $136.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will report full year sales of $560.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.10 million to $568.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $585.55 million, with estimates ranging from $579.40 million to $591.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JAKKS Pacific.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.23). JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.08%. The company had revenue of $236.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAKK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. 4,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,158. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. JAKKS Pacific accounts for approximately 0.1% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of JAKKS Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply