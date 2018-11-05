JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.55 Million

Brokerages expect JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) to post sales of $124.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.60 million. JAKKS Pacific reported sales of $136.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will report full year sales of $560.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.10 million to $568.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $585.55 million, with estimates ranging from $579.40 million to $591.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JAKKS Pacific.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.23). JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.08%. The company had revenue of $236.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAKK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. 4,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,158. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. JAKKS Pacific accounts for approximately 0.1% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of JAKKS Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

