Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $394,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $111.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra set a $129.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

