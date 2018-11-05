ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the quarter. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.34% of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $35.28 on Monday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 1-year low of $530.00 and a 1-year high of $689.99.

