iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Position Lifted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $35,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $184.26 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $160.85 and a 52 week high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

