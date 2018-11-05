iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 306,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,877,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 482,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,179,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $160.70 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.68 and a 1 year high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

