iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 46,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000.

EWG stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

