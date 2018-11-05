iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) is Rinet Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rinet Co LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 23.9% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $64,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

