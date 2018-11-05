iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 11.2% of Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Athena Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Gold Trust worth $38,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,031,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 632,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,774.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $11.82 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

