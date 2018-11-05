iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 311,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

