iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Lifted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,227,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,067,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,711,000 after acquiring an additional 776,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,558,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,932,000 after acquiring an additional 675,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,715,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,710,000 after acquiring an additional 955,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,243,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

