iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Boosted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 605,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 150,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $80.03 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.