iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,723,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,997,000 after purchasing an additional 574,150 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $273.89 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $254.77 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

