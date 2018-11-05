iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,284,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409,365 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,427,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $59.69 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

