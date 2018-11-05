Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co to $18.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.

IRWD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 5,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,611. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,602.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,339 shares of company stock worth $4,475,466. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

