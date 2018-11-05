iRobot Co. (IRBT) CEO Sells $1,000,085.32 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $1,000,085.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,817,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IRBT opened at $95.98 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $118.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.64. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IRBT. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on iRobot to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.
