IQIYI Inc (IQ) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 538.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 967,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 816,118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter worth about $7,005,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter worth about $9,625,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IQIYI Inc has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $46.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. CLSA started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

