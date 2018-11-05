Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.79. 495,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,375. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $619,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,279,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,079 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,666,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,126,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,054,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,965,000 after purchasing an additional 124,233 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,932,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,125,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

