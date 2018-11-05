Ion Geophysical’s (IO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a report released on Friday.

IO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Ion Geophysical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Ion Geophysical stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,203. Ion Geophysical has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $136.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.81.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.39). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.58% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,635.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 20.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 128,856 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the first quarter worth $377,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 656.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 268,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

