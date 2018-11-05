Invitation Homes (INVH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.16-1.18 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.16-1.18 EPS.

NYSE:INVH opened at $21.15 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $30,846,943.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,482 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 338.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $266,000.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

