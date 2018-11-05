Investar Holding Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Investar’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 16.88%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. FIG Partners started coverage on Investar in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

ISTR opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.36. Investar has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Investar by 18.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $2,732,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 86.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 47,276 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,232 shares in the company, valued at $830,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 8th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.07%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

