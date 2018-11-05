Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 283,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

