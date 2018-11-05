International Speedway (ISCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded International Speedway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded International Speedway from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded International Speedway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of International Speedway stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. International Speedway has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.93 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of International Speedway by 9.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of International Speedway by 94.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in International Speedway by 9.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in International Speedway by 5.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Speedway by 54.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

