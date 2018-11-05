Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 0.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $163,011,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $126,584,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 40.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,690,000 after buying an additional 512,962 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,319,000 after buying an additional 505,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,097.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 424,775 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total value of $202,622.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $268.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $209.25 and a 52 week high of $283.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 24.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.06.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

