Insider Selling: Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI) Insider Sells C$50,000.00 in Stock

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) insider Yongbiao Ding sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Yongbiao Ding sold 100,000 shares of Sparton Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$11,000.00.

Shares of CVE SRI opened at C$0.09 on Monday. Sparton Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.14.

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

