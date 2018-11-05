Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Director Sells 21,780 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons sold 21,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $330,402.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James R. Simons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, James R. Simons sold 122,670 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,053,495.80.

On Wednesday, October 17th, James R. Simons sold 2,605 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $39,101.05.

On Friday, October 5th, James R. Simons sold 615 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,225.00.

On Monday, September 17th, James R. Simons sold 25,073 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $342,497.18.

On Tuesday, September 4th, James R. Simons sold 82,984 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $1,258,037.44.

On Thursday, August 30th, James R. Simons sold 226,002 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $3,460,090.62.

On Thursday, August 23rd, James R. Simons sold 4,597 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $71,069.62.

On Monday, August 27th, James R. Simons sold 605,267 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $9,587,429.28.

On Tuesday, August 21st, James R. Simons sold 83,975 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,173,970.50.

On Wednesday, August 15th, James R. Simons sold 1,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $16,716.00.

QNST stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.61 million, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,549,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,481,000 after acquiring an additional 367,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,662,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after acquiring an additional 235,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,867 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

