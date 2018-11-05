Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Insider Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NFLX opened at $309.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.38 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Netflix to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.3% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Netflix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

