Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (MASI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $226,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanford Fitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Sanford Fitch sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $238,900.00.

MASI opened at $111.35 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 932.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 768,078 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $227,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 10.1% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 44,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 82.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 43.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

