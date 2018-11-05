Insider Selling: Lovesac Co (LOVE) Major Shareholder Sells 583,756 Shares of Stock

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 583,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $10,536,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $19.60 on Monday. Lovesac Co has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $519,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $622,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

