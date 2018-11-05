Insider Selling: Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $128.02 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $122,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $128,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $162,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.