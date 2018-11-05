Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc (GOOG) VP Sells $85,897.60 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total transaction of $85,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $416,603.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total transaction of $95,504.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,057.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $736.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,038,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

