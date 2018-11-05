Insider Selling: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Insider Sells $592,570.00 in Stock

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $592,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AERI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

