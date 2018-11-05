Insider Buying: T Clarke PLC (CTO) Insider Purchases 3,650 Shares of Stock

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) insider David Lanchester acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,993 ($3,910.88).

On Friday, October 12th, David Lanchester purchased 2,500 shares of T Clarke stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,050 ($2,678.69).

Shares of CTO traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 82.40 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 41,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,151. T Clarke PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.67 ($1.22).

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

