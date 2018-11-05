Insider Buying: Clearview Wealth Ltd (CVW) Insider Acquires 60,981 Shares of Stock

Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW) insider Simon Swanson acquired 60,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,309.33 ($35,680.37).

Clearview Wealth stock opened at A$0.82 ($0.58) on Monday.

Get Clearview Wealth alerts:

About Clearview Wealth

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory solutions in Australia. Its Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, parent cover, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers, third parties, and external advisers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Clearview Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearview Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.