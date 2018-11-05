Innospec (IOSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IOSP opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.
Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.