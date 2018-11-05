Innospec (IOSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.