ING Groep’s (ING) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report released on Thursday morning.
ING has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.21.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
