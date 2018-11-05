ING Groep’s (ING) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report released on Thursday morning.

ING has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.21.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

